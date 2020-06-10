Florida resort for critically ill kids to be closed until COVID-19 vaccine available

Florida

by: WESH 2 News

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WESH) – One of Central Florida’s most revered charities, Give Kids The World, announced Tuesday that it is laying off employees due to the coronavirus.

Give Kids The World Village is a nonprofit resort in Kissimmee that provides weeklong, cost-free vacations to children with critical illnesses and their families.

The charity said it was recently notified by Make-A-Wish that it would not be scheduling any wishes that involve travel or large groups until a coronavirus vaccine is in wide use.

While the theme parks are reopening, the organization said it is uncertain as to when they will be able to welcome vulnerable guests.

“The Village, therefore, will remain closed for an undetermined period of time. Unfortunately, this means we must lay off the majority of our staff effective Saturday, June 27, 2020,” Give Kids The World Village CEO & President, Pamela Landwirth said Tuesday.

Landwirth said she will be working tirelessly to find a way to open the village as soon as possible.

