TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents in the Florida Keys found nearly $2 million worth of packaged cocaine Monday, according to authorities.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the cocaine was found on Big Pine Key in two separate instances between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Deputies said the first instance involved three bundles, each made up of 10 packages of cocaine, that a resident found near the water on Long Beach Road.

The bundles weighed around 75 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Credit: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Another bunch of cocaine was also found by a civilian offshore of Big Pine Key. This discovery involved 25 bundles of cocaine that weighed around 70 pounds.

The narcotics were handed over to federal authorities for their ow investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.