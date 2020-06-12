Florida rescinds admissions to student who made racial post

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida has rescinded an admissions offer to a prospective student who posted a racial comment on social media.

Florida’s flagship university tweeted earlier this week that the prospective student “will not be joining the University of Florida community this fall.”

A prospective student who posted racist comments in social media will not be joining the University of Florida community this fall. — FLORIDA (@UF) June 9, 2020

The Gainesville Sun reports the source of the admissions offer being rescinded was an Instagram post a Cape Coral, Florida, student made about two years ago.

She posted a photo that referred to two black girls in her class with the caption, “I really try so hard not to be a racist person, but I most definitely am, there’s no denying it.”

Last week, the school says it was looking into posts from other students.

