Florida rescinds admissions to student who made racial post

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida has rescinded an admissions offer to a prospective student who posted a racial comment on social media.

Florida’s flagship university tweeted earlier this week that the prospective student “will not be joining the University of Florida community this fall.”

The Gainesville Sun reports the source of the admissions offer being rescinded was an Instagram post a Cape Coral, Florida, student made about two years ago.

She posted a photo that referred to two black girls in her class with the caption, “I really try so hard not to be a racist person, but I most definitely am, there’s no denying it.”

Last week, the school says it was looking into posts from other students.

