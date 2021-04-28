Florida Republicans send sports transgender bill to Gov. DeSantis’ desk

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans have sent a proposal to Gov. Ron DeSantis that would ban transgender girls and women from playing on public school teams intended for student athletes born as girls.

Under the proposal in Florida, a transgender student athlete would have to affirm her biological sex by supplying proof such as a birth certificate. The proposal also would allow another student to sue if a school allows a transgender girl or woman to play on a team intended for biological females.

The measure strips some of the most contentious elements from a proposal approved by the House two weeks ago, including a provision that would have required transgender athletes in high schools and colleges to undergo testosterone or genetic testing, as well as submit to having their genitalia examined.

The Florida legislative session adjourns on Friday.