TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Republican Party of Florida could be in for a major leadership change Monday, as leaders are expected to hold a special meeting to vote to remove Chairman Christian Ziegler from his position.

“The Republican Party had no choice,” said St. Petersburg College professor Tara Newsom. “The conflict that is following the Zieglers is now following the Republican Party.”

The unprecedented vote comes after a woman accused Ziegler of rape in October. According to police documents, Ziegler and his wife, Bridget Ziegler — a member of the Sarasota School Board — had a sexual relationship with another woman and planned to meet at her apartment. But after Bridget was unable to attend, the accuser said Ziegler showed up and assaulted her.

Ziegler has maintained his innocence and said the sexual encounter was consensual.

The incident was reported to the Sarasota Police Department on October 4, and the investigation was made public on November 30.

Monday’s vote is expected to take place in Tallahassee during an afternoon closed door meeting.

“The Republican Party in the state of Florida positioned itself as a leader in culture wars,” explained Newsom. “They took that onto the presidential campaign trail, and now, what they’re finding is, their own home is a little bit untidy.”

In a December meeting, Florida GOP leaders stripped Ziegler of his authority and slashed his salary to $1 after he refused to resign.

“We wish Christian well in his legal endeavors if he did not do it,” said Republican Party of Florida Vice Chair Evan Power. “We feel for the victim if he did do it — what she’s gone through. But he needs to handle the legal problem on his own time, and we need to move the party forward.”

Power is expected to take over the state GOP if Ziegler is removed.

Ziegler and his wife have admitted to police they previously had a consensual sexual relationship with the accuser. Plus, recent court documents revealed Ziegler showed investigators a video of himself engaging in the sexual encounter in question.

Bridget Ziegler has not been accused of any crime, and Christian Ziegler has not been charged with any crime.