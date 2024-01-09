TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been less than a year since Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Florida’s six-week abortion ban into law, but another Republican is looking to push for a near-total abortion ban for 2024.

Rep. David Borrero, R-Sweetwater, filed HB1519 Monday, which would nearly ban all abortions from the point of conception and only allow for abortions in cases where the mother’s life is danger.

In these cases, the bill defines medical emergencies as “an emergent physical condition in which an abortion is necessary to preserve the life of a pregnant woman whose life is endangered by a physical disorder, physical illness, or physical injury, including a life-endangering physical condition caused by or arising from the pregnancy itself.”

It would fall on a “physician’s good faith clinical judgment” to determine whether there is a medical emergency present, as stated by the bill.

According to a report by Ms. Magazine, these healthcare exceptions are often criticized as being too vague with non-medical language for healthcare providers to follow, which can make these exceptions unworkable.

However, this exception does not apply to pregnancies caused by rape or incest. Minors would also have to carry their pregnancies to term if they do not have a medical emergency.

The bill also would change the procedure for judicial waivers for minors in need of abortions. These changes would require the court to have evidence of a present danger to the minor’s life, but would not allow the court to consider the minor’s “age, overall intelligence, emotional development and stability, credibility and demeanor as a witness, ability to accept responsibility, ability to assess both the immediate and long-range consequences of the minor’s choices, ability to understand and explain the medical risks of terminating her pregnancy and to apply that understanding to her decision, [and] whether there may be any undue influence by another on the minor’s decision to have an abortion.”

Under this bill, if someone performs an abortion outside of a medical emergency, they could be charged with a third-degree felony with a possible sentence up to 10 years in prison and a potential fine up to $100,000.

However, the mothers would not be charged for obtaining an abortion.

Doctors would be protected if they were performing a medical procedure that resulted in the unintentional death or injury to a pregnancy, and pharmacies who fill out valid prescriptions.

A woman who received an illegal abortion under this bill’s criteria would also be able to sue for damages of $10,000 for each abortion as well as for attorney fees.

If passed, this bill would take effect 30 days after the Florida Supreme Court decides in favor of Florida’s 15-week abortion ban signed into law in 2022 or decides that Florida’s right to privacy does not include abortion rights. It would also take into effect if there is an amendment to clarify that

Florida Democrats condemned the bill as disastrous for women in Florida.

“Florida Republicans continue to show us just how far they are willing to go with the filing of HB1519, a total abortion ban,” said Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando. “This policy proposal eliminates what are already narrow exceptions for rape and incest and force Floridians into pregnancy. It’s unhinged and extreme and not what the majority of Floridians want. As we organize on the ground in defense of reproductive freedom, we must continue to fight like hell in the legislature. Floridians deserve the ability to make personal and private decisions about their future and we will not stop fighting until that vision is the reality for all.”

8 On Your Side has placed calls with Borrero’s offices at the state capitol and his district for comment.