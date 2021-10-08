Florida reports 25,184 new COVID-19 cases in past week; vaccinations increased as cases fell

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The latest COVID-19 numbers out of Florida show a continuing decrease in the number of new cases reported per week compared to the prior report and a reported increase in vaccinations compared to the previously reported weekly doses administered.
For the week of Oct. 1 to Oct. 7, the Florida Department of Health’s report says there are 3,601,755 cumulative COVID-19 cases, an increase of 25,184 from the week of Sept. 24 to Sept. 30.
From Oct. 1 to Oct. 7, the total number of COVID-related deaths stands at 56,667. That is an increase of 1,368 deaths from the previous week’s report.
The positivity rate over the past week was 4.8%, according to the DOH. Last week’s percentage was 6.5%. Cumulatively, the state’s new COVID case positivity is 21.2%, the weekly report shows.
Vaccination numbers across the state show the number of doses administered increased week-over-week. According to FDOH’s report, from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7, an additional 97,541 people were vaccinated for COVID-19. In the week prior, 85,026 people were vaccinated.
The current cumulative total of doses administered reported in the DOH weekly data is 13,718,950 compared to the previous report of 13,621,499.