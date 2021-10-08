Florida reports 25,184 new COVID-19 cases in past week; vaccinations increased as cases fell

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The latest COVID-19 numbers out of Florida show a continuing decrease in the number of new cases reported per week compared to the prior report and a reported increase in vaccinations compared to the previously reported weekly doses administered.

For the week of Oct. 1 to Oct. 7, the Florida Department of Health’s report says there are 3,601,755 cumulative COVID-19 cases, an increase of 25,184 from the week of Sept. 24 to Sept. 30.

From Oct. 1 to Oct. 7, the total number of COVID-related deaths stands at 56,667. That is an increase of 1,368 deaths from the previous week’s report.

The positivity rate over the past week was 4.8%, according to the DOH. Last week’s percentage was 6.5%. Cumulatively, the state’s new COVID case positivity is 21.2%, the weekly report shows.

Vaccination numbers across the state show the number of doses administered increased week-over-week. According to FDOH’s report, from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7, an additional 97,541 people were vaccinated for COVID-19. In the week prior, 85,026 people were vaccinated.

The current cumulative total of doses administered reported in the DOH weekly data is 13,718,950 compared to the previous report of 13,621,499.