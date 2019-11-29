Florida reporter attacked by 79-year-old man

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – A reporter in Florida recently caught a terrifying moment on camera.

Delia D’Ambra, a reporter for WBBH in Fort Myers, was on the job this week when a man shoved her to the ground.

The man broke her camera’s viewfinder, but D’Ambra was able to capture video of the attack. The reporter can be heard yelling “leave me alone” several times.

D’Ambra continued recording and was able to zoom in on the suspect as he walked away. She immediately called 911.

Police arrested a 79-year-old man. A woman who knows the suspect says he suffers from dementia and paranoia, and believes anyone with a camera is recording him.

D’Ambra was not injured in the assault. She posted on Twitter after the incident saying, “God spared me great harm today & I’m grateful. I also forgive the man who attacked me & know God loves him too.”

Today was a frightening & exhaustive day. Thankful for the loving messages & support from my family, husband ,coworkers & @NBC2 viewers. I’m happy to be feeling better. God spared me great harm today & I’m grateful. I also forgive the man who attacked me & know God loves him too. — DeliaDAmbraTV (@DeliaDAmbraTV) November 29, 2019

