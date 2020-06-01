Florida Rep. warns protesters that AR-15 rifles ‘will be a very common sight’ for looters

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Republican lawmaker in Florida warned that an AR-15 rifle would be a ‘very common sight’ if looters broke into businesses in his area.

State Rep. Anthony Sabatini posted a photo of an AR-15 on Twitter Saturday night along with the message.

Attention potential “protesters” coming near Lake County, FL. This is an AR-15—this will be a very common sight upon illegal entry at any Lake County business—FYI! pic.twitter.com/G72q26YDww — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) May 31, 2020

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has since written to House Speaker José Oliva and Speaker-designate Chris Sprowls calling for legislative leaders to admonish State Rep. Anthony Sabatini for his posts.

The letter states that Sabatini’s “conduct fails to meet the basic standards of integrity, honor, confidence, and professionalism that the House’s rules require,” and are part of his “well-documented history of inflammatory actions and statements on racial issues.”

Twitter users called for Sabatini’s post to be removed claiming it incites violence however, Twitter says the post did not violate guidelines.