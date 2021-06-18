Florida Rep. Steube, 13 other House Republicans urge Biden to take cognitive test

TAMPA (WFLA) – A group of 14 House Republicans is calling on President Joe Biden to immediately submit to a cognitive test, alleging that his “mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent” over the last year and a half.

U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, led a group of 14 Republicans who sent Biden a letter on Thursday urging him to take a cognitive test and make the results public.

The other signatories of the letter were Reps. Bob Gibbs, R-Ohio, Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., Andy Harris, R-Md., Brian Babin, R-Texas, Jody Hice, R-Ga., Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., W. Gregory Steube, R-Fla., Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., Kat Cammack, R-Fla., Jerry L. Carl, R-Ala., Pat Fallon, R-Texas, Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., and Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas.

The members wrote that former President Donald Trump passed a cognitive test in 2018 and argued that Biden and all future presidents should follow in his footsteps.

Jackson who performed Trump’s first medical checkup in 2018 at the time said the Trump performed “exceedingly well” on cognitive screening, which is not standard but was requested by Trump. The doctor said he had “absolutely no concerns” about Trump’s cognitive abilities.

Biden, 78, is the oldest president in American history.

However, in 2019, Biden’s campaign released a medical assessment from his doctor that described Biden as a “healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief.”