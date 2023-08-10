Republican Congressman Greg Steube said he will file an impeachment resolution Friday against President Joe Biden.

According to Mediaite.com, the District 17 Representative said he will file an impeachment resolution against Biden for several charges, including his alleged “involvement in drugs and prostitution.”

Steube also claims he has proof that he will put in a press release on Friday, according to the article.

The congressman also referenced Hunter Biden’s laptop, the contents of which were made public after it was abandoned at a Delaware computer repair store.

Republicans claim the FBI suppressed the importance of the laptop as the 2020 Presidential election was nearing.