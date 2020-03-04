Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz wears gas mask to vote on coronavirus spending bill

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz wore what appeared to be a gas mask on the House floor Wednesday afternoon as Congress voted on a supplemental spending bill for the coronavirus.

The Republican congressman tweeted a photo of himself wearing the mask saying, “reviewing the coronavirus supplemental appropriation and preparing to go vote.”

Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) also tweeted a photo of his fellow congressman, saying, “you won’t believe the shoes Matt Gaetz is wearing today” with #FloridaMan.

Gaetz has not said why exactly he’s wearing the mask. But CNBC reporter Christina Wilkie says the Florida representative complained earlier Wednesday that “the House floor was a ‘petri dish’ for diseases.”

The House did pass the bipartisan bill in a 415-2 vote on Wednesday afternoon. Rep. Gaetz voted yes.

The bill is an $8.3 billion emergency spending measure to battle the coronavirus outbreak that’s spreading throughout some states, including Florida. All three of Florida’s cases so far are in the Tampa Bay area.

Doctors and health officials have told people who are concerned about the coronavirus that wearing masks is not an effective way to protect yourself from the virus. The U.S. Surgeon General tweeted late last month to stop buying masks.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Attorney for TPD officer who owns gun used in teen's death responds to sheriff's comments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorney for TPD officer who owns gun used in teen's death responds to sheriff's comments"

'We expect the worst effects to come in the month of March' Coronavirus fears cause stores to run low on supplies

Thumbnail for the video titled "'We expect the worst effects to come in the month of March' Coronavirus fears cause stores to run low on supplies"

Bill requiring 'silent reflection' to start school day passes Florida House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bill requiring 'silent reflection' to start school day passes Florida House"

Hillsborough Co. Health Director updates commissioners on coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. Health Director updates commissioners on coronavirus"

After 2 swans die in Lakeland, speed tables may be back on the table

Thumbnail for the video titled "After 2 swans die in Lakeland, speed tables may be back on the table"

Hillsborough Co. Commission tightens pet retail sale laws

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. Commission tightens pet retail sale laws"

Coronavirus precaution: Brandon restaurant has business sanitized

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus precaution: Brandon restaurant has business sanitized"

Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns"

Bradenton police K-9 retires and receives heartwarming send-off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradenton police K-9 retires and receives heartwarming send-off"

Remarkable woman in Lakeland turns heartache into help and healing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable woman in Lakeland turns heartache into help and healing"

Rory McIlroy on 2020 Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rory McIlroy on 2020 Olympics"

St.Pete Grand Prix Coronavirus preparations

Thumbnail for the video titled "St.Pete Grand Prix Coronavirus preparations"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss