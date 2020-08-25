Florida Rep. Gaetz claims a Democrat victory would lead to a ‘horror film’ for Americans

WASHINGTON (NBC) – A strong Trump ally in Congress unleashed a harsh attack on Democrats during night one of the Republican National Convention.

Matt Gaetz painted a picture of chaos, crime, and threats to the physical safety of Americans if Joe Biden wins claiming the policies of democrats resemble what he calls a “horror film.”

“Settle for Biden. That’s the hashtag promoted by AOC and the socialists. The woketopians (sp?) will settle for Biden because they will make him an extra in a movie written produced and directed by others.

And the police aren’t coming when you call. In Democrat run cities they’re already being defunded, disbanded.

Blaming our best and allowing society’s worst. That’s the story they write in Hollywood. That’s if the lights even stay on in California anymore. A state that cannot keep power running for its own people should not send its junior senator to be vice president.

They used to write only in fiction but nightmares are becoming real. Cops killed, children shot.

At the Democrat convention they say if you vote against Trump it will all stop. Appeasement is never a winning strategy. No we won’t settle for violence in our neighborhoods or at our border. No we won’t settle decades of bad decisions by basement dwelling Joe Biden.”