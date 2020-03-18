Florida Rep. Diaz-Balart becomes first member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus

1  of  2
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., listens during a infrastructure investment announcement at transportation headquarters in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A U.S. representative from Florida became the first member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) says he decided to self-quarantine in Washington, D.C. on Friday after votes. His office says he did not return to South Florida because his wife has pre-existing conditions that put her at exceptionally high risk.

The congressman reported symptoms of coronavirus over the weekend, including a fever and headache. His statement Wednesday says he was notified that he tested positive “just a short while ago.”

“I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better. However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus,” Rep. Diaz-Balart said. “We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times.”

The congressman has been working from his Washington D.C. apartment since Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

