MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A rare one-in-30-million orange lobster that was found by a Red Lobster restaurant in Florida was given to Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach.

The lobster, named Cheddar, after the restaurant’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits, will be protected at the aquarium in Myrtle Beach, according to a news release from Ripley’s. Cheddar was one of the lobsters that was shipped to a Red Lobster restaurant in Hollywood, Florida.

“Sometimes ordinary miracles happen, and Cheddar is one of them,” Red Lobster Manager Mario Roque said in a statement. “A group of incredible people helped us make this possible. We are so honored to have been able to save Cheddar and find her a good home.”

Ripley’s said orange lobsters are rare because their bright coloring makes them attractive to predators.





Courtesy: Ripley’s Aquarium

Courtesy: Ripley’s Aquarium

“We are incredibly proud of Mario and the team for recognizing what a special and rare creature Cheddar is and for working relentlessly to find someone to rescue her,” Nicole Bott, senior director of communications at Red Lobster, said in a statement. “It is an honor to be able to share the story of Cheddar and provide her a new home where she can be enjoyed by many for years to come, all from the safety of her tank.”

Cheddar joins Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach as it celebrates 25 years welcoming guests, according to the release. Ripley’s in Myrtle Beach also its hub for scientific research.