Florida receiving federal aid for post-Hurricane Sally recovery, climate resilience

Cars and a motorcycle are underwater as water floods a street, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Pensacola, Fla. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida will receive more than $113 million, or 5.54 percent, of a $2 billion U.S. Housing and Urban Development funding package to handle damages from Hurricane Sally in 2020.

Just 10 states are on the list to receive funding from HUD intended to pay to “equitably” improve the country’s disaster recovery and address long-term building goals for historically marginalized communities, according to a department release.

The 10 states, ranked below by portion of the funds they’ll receive, were chosen to receive the aid after “15 separate major disasters that occurred calendar year 2020.” Funding was allocated through the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act, which was signed into law on Sept. 30.

The money, which comes from a combination of the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery and Community Development Block Grant Mitigation funds, is intended to “go to recover from and build resilience to natural disasters, including climate disasters, with a specific focus on low- and moderate-income populations.”

State Allocation Louisiana $594,931,000 Oregon $422,286,000 Alabama $311,732,000 California $231,203,000 Puerto Rico $184,626,000 Florida $113,191,000 Iowa $56,940,000 Michigan $54,498,000 Tennessee $42,740,000 Mississippi $28,470,000 Grand Total $2,040,617,000 (Source: U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development)

Florida is receiving $113 million from the $2 billion allocation, which HUD officials say is essential to the Biden-Harris administration’s climate and equity goals.

“These disaster recovery and mitigation funds are essential to advancing the Biden-Harris Administration’s climate and equity priorities by building long-term and inclusive resilience to the impacts of climate change, particularly for underserved and marginalized communities,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “With these allocations, we are addressing climate justice in hard-hit communities that can now begin the process of building back better from disasters and improving long-term, equitable resilience to future impacts of climate change.”

The $2 billion is also just a portion of funds approved to aid in disaster recovery for 2020 and 2021, with the remainder of $5 billion still awaiting allocation, as needed. The total awarded so far is solely for 2020 disasters.