Florida receives $2M emergency grant to address mental health, substance abuse amid COVID-19 crisis

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Department of Children and Families (DCF) has received nearly $2 million in an emergency grant to address mental health and substance use disorders in Florida amid the coronavirus crisis.

The $1,999,828 fund was awarded by the United States Dept. of Health and Human Services. The money will provide crisis intervention services, mental health and substance abuse treatment, and other related recovery supports for children and adults impacted by COVID-19.

“Governor DeSantis and I are extremely grateful for this grant. While our health care workers are on the frontlines, working tirelessly to help Floridians who are physically ill, there is an overwhelming need for behavioral health services,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “This grant enables DCF, through its strong partnerships with managing entities across the state, to continue providing mental health and substance abuse treatment for anyone in need, including those dedicated first responders who are working day-in and day-out to see us through this public health emergency.”

The initiative is part of Casey DeSantis’ Hope for Healing Florida initiative, which strives to better serve Floridians suffering with mental health and substance abuse disorders.

