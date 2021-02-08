LIVE NOW /
Florida rapper Kodak Black offers to pay college tuition for kids of slain FBI agents, reports say

Florida

AP Images

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida rapper Kodak Black has offered to pay college tuitions for the children of two FBI agents shot and killed while serving a warrant in Florida last week, according to reports.

The rapper who was recently freed following a pardon by President Trump reached out through his attorney to offer to pay the college tuition for the agents’ young children, according to multiple reports.

Laura Schwartzenberger, who lived in Coral Springs, had two young children. Daniel Alfin, of Weston, had one.

Both were killed serving a warrant in a violent crimes against children case. The suspect, 55-year-old Daniel Lee Huber, opened fire on the agents when they attempted to enter his first-floor apartment before turning the gun on himself.

TMZ reported that Kodak’s attorney Bradford Cohen send a letter to the FBI’s Miami division to make the offer about paying college tuition. There was no word yet on whether that offer has been accepted.

