Video: Florida rape victims must show proof, police report to get abortion after 6 weeks under new bill

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A rape victim in Florida helped solve her case after she chased down her alleged attacker and crashed into his vehicle nearly a year ago, news outlet WCJB reported.

According to the report, the unidentified woman was attacked by Telvin Sweeting, 31, in downtown Gainesville in April 2022. She told police she had passed out while drinking at a nightclub downtown, woke up in the backseat of a stranger’s car and realized she had been sexually assaulted.

The woman said the man, later identified as Sweeting, drove her back to her vehicle. When she got to her car, she started taking pictures of his vehicle for evidence. She said Sweeting ripped the phone from her hand and broke several of her nails. Then he got back into his car and fled the scene.

The woman got into her vehicle and started following Sweeting. She rammed the back of his car multiple times before she eventually lost track of him. Then she had a stranger call 911, and went to the hospital for a rape kit.

Police said the results came back in August, and DNA evidence from the kit linked Sweeting to the crime.

On Sunday, the victim saw Sweeting at a park in Gainesville and contacted police.

When interviewed by detectives, Sweeting said he was in Daytona the night of the attack, but police checked their license plate reader system and determined he was in Gainesville when the incident occurred.

Police also said they had photos that show his vehicle was damaged when the woman hit it.

Sweeting was arrested on charges of sexual battery and robbery and booked into an Alachua County jail.