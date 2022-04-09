TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The South is known best for its gorgeous landscapes, unique cuisine, and abundance of sunshine — all elements that attract thousands of tourists and new residents from all across the country each year.

From white, sandy beaches to quaint, friendly towns, the south has thousands of miles in heritage and culre to offer. But which states are the best to live in?

In a poll from Ranker Travel, Florida was ranked among the top 10 best southern states to live in.

North Carolina topped the list of 16 states gaining roughly 7% of the total votes. The two runner-ups were Tennessee and Georgia with 6.2% and 4.1% of the votes respectively.

So where did Florida fall on the list?

The State of Florida was voted in at number seven, coming after Virginia but before Kentucky. Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Delaware all rounded out the bottom of the list.

Best southern states to live in:

North Carolina Tennessee Georgia Texas South Carolina Virginia Florida Kentucky Louisiana Alabama Arkansas Maryland West Virginia Mississippi Oklahoma Delaware

