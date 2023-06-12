TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida is the second most fun state in America, according to a new WalletHub study.

Florida was found to be the 2nd most fun state, behind California, based on 26 different metrics, according to WalletHub.

The study looked at restaurants and movie theaters per capita, and other things such as golf courses, performing arts theaters, fitness centers, marinas and skiing facilities. The categories were divided into “Entertainment & Recreation” and “Nightlife.”

Florida was first in marinas per capita and tied with California for first with restaurants per capita, according to the study.

Most fun states:

California Florida Nevada New York Illinois

Least fun states:

Mississippi West Virginia Delaware Rhode Island Arkansas

View all of the metrics used in the study, a breakdown of the data and the full rankings on WalletHub.