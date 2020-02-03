Florida rancher found guilty of letting cows starve

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Generic file photo of cow. (Getty Images)

LABELLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida rancher has been convicted of letting cows starve to death over several months.

Court records show a Hendry County jury found 52-year-old Robert David Starkweather guilty Friday of 12 counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office agricultural crimes unit responded to a LaBelle pasture owned by Starkweather in March 2018 following reports of a downed cow.

Deputies reported finding 13 dead cows and 131 emaciated cows and calves. The animals were taken from the property.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Fatal crash blocks all southbound lanes of I-75 in Gibsonton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal crash blocks all southbound lanes of I-75 in Gibsonton"

Officer-involved crash in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer-involved crash in St. Pete"

60 K-9s train for water scenarios at Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "60 K-9s train for water scenarios at Adventure Island"

Pasco sheriff K9 deputy tracks down burglary suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco sheriff K9 deputy tracks down burglary suspect"

K-9 deputies locate 3 car thieves in Pinellas

Thumbnail for the video titled "K-9 deputies locate 3 car thieves in Pinellas"

K-9 officers, aviation unit working together to reduce Manatee sheriff’s office response times

Thumbnail for the video titled "K-9 officers, aviation unit working together to reduce Manatee sheriff’s office response times"

62-year-old attempts to break record for world's longest plank

Thumbnail for the video titled "62-year-old attempts to break record for world's longest plank"

George Hood Plank

Thumbnail for the video titled "George Hood Plank"

Bradenton brewery features dogs up for adoption on beer cans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradenton brewery features dogs up for adoption on beer cans"

2 men flee crash that kills 3 Clearwater residents on US-19, FHP says

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 men flee crash that kills 3 Clearwater residents on US-19, FHP says"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Groundhog does not see his shadow, supposedly spring arrives early

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Groundhog does not see his shadow, supposedly spring arrives early"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss