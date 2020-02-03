Florida rancher found guilty of letting cows starve

LABELLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida rancher has been convicted of letting cows starve to death over several months.

Court records show a Hendry County jury found 52-year-old Robert David Starkweather guilty Friday of 12 counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office agricultural crimes unit responded to a LaBelle pasture owned by Starkweather in March 2018 following reports of a downed cow.

Deputies reported finding 13 dead cows and 131 emaciated cows and calves. The animals were taken from the property.

