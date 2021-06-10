Florida Publix shooting: 3 dead including child, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three people were killed Thursday, including a child, following a shooting inside a South Florida Publix.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach.

Once deputies arrived at the grocery store, the sheriff’s office says three people were found dead from gunshot wounds. Those found include a man, woman and child, one of which is the shooter.

Detectives from the PBSO Violent Crimes Division is currently on scene investigating this shooting.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.