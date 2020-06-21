Florida Publix employee told to remove BLM mask

(NBC News/WBBH) – A Black Publix employee in Lehigh Acres, Florida, was told to remove his “Black Live Matter” face mask by while he was at work.

Quinton Desamours showed up at work on June 13 and was pulled aside by his assistant manager who took issue with the mask because it showed support for the Black Lives Matter Movement.

“He told me the company hasn’t issued a statement and that he doesn’t know if they’re pro or con on the issue, and that I am endangering myself and everyone who worked there,” said Desamours.

Publix does have a policy that does not allow employees to display non-Publix messaging. However, Desamours said the rule is loosely enforced.

“Many, many employees have different designs on their masks,” he told WBBH.

Desamours posted about the encounter on Twitter, which the Publix Twitter account responded to reminding him of the Publix dress employee dress code and directing Desmours to a letter from CEO Todd Jones calling for “compassion and empathy.”

“They say they stand for justice against racism and inequality but as soon as I stand up against something in their uniform, they don’t like it,” said Desamours.

Despite multiple attempts, however, no one from Publix has responded to WBBH NBC2 to comment on the matter.

On their website, the grocery chain displays a message that it plans to donate $1 million for civil rights programs. Still, Desamours feels like he was being silenced.

“Their words don’t stand behind their actions,” he said. “We’re at a tipping point in America. Change has to come now and I’m happy that I’m part of the generation that brings the change.”

Desamours said his resignation isn’t official, yet, but that he plans to formally resign soon.

