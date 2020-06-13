Florida protester hit in face by police rubber bullet wants answers

LaToya Ratlieff looks at a photograph of herself, Friday, June 12, 2020, in Lauderhill, Fla. Ratlieff was hit in the face by a police officer’s rubber bullet during a Fort Lauderdale protest over the death of George Floyd on May 31. Protests continue in support of Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida protester whose bruised, bloody face made national news after she was shot with a rubber bullet by police says she wants to meet with police to talk about reform.

LaToya Ratlieff was a peaceful protester at a May 31 rally in Fort Lauderdale. Video shows her walking away from police when she was shot. She suffered a cranial fracture, received 20 stitches and can still barely see from her blood-filled eye.

Police haven’t released the name of the officer who fired the rubber bullet and did not respond to a request for comment.

On Friday, she said it’s not about money, but about reform.

