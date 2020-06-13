Florida protester hit in face by police rubber bullet wants answers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida protester whose bruised, bloody face made national news after she was shot with a rubber bullet by police says she wants to meet with police to talk about reform.
LaToya Ratlieff was a peaceful protester at a May 31 rally in Fort Lauderdale. Video shows her walking away from police when she was shot. She suffered a cranial fracture, received 20 stitches and can still barely see from her blood-filled eye.
Police haven’t released the name of the officer who fired the rubber bullet and did not respond to a request for comment.
On Friday, she said it’s not about money, but about reform.
