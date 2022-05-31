TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida prosecutors said they would be seeking the death penalty for the man accused of murdering a woman and putting her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach.

NBC affiliate WPTV reported Monday that court documents filed on May 18 showed that the state would intend to get Keoki Hilo Demich, 34, executed if he is found guilty of the murder of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole.

Cole’s body was found in her home’s septic tank on March 5, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. She was previously seen alive at the Jammin’ Jensen in Jensen Beach prior to her disappearance.

After finding her body, deputies charged Demich for her death. Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said surveillance video showed Demich walking away from Cole’s video.

Authorities said Demich knew the victim for years and worked as a handyman.