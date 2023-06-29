TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida professor helped a research team discover a 94-million-year-old fossil of an ancient sea creature.

University of North Florida’s Dr. Barry Albright worked with the research team led by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to discover a 94-million-year-old mosasaur in the gray shale badlands of the National Park Service Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in southern Utah, according to UNF.

Mosasaurs are fully marine-adapted reptiles that swam the seas while dinosaurs ruled the land, the UNF said.

The team’s journey began 11 years ago when volunteer Scott Richardson found numerous small skull fragments and vertebrae of what proved to be an early mosasaur scattered across a broad shale slope.

Albright said mosasaur fossils are extremely rare and difficult to find due to the creature’s small size in its early evolutionary stages.

Over the next two field season, the BLM and National Park Service recovered nearly half of the specimen and was able to determine its identity.

The species was named Sarabosaurus dahli, or “Dahl’s reptile of the mirage.” It was named after volunteer Steve Dahl and the mirages that are seen in the area during the extreme summer heat.

Dr. Alan Titus, BLM Paria River District paleontologist, said the discovery was “truly significant” as mosasaurs are extremely rare in rocks older than about 90 million years.

The team’s research was published in Cretaceous Research.