BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida professor was arrested Sunday after officials said he allegedly stalked young girls inside a grocery store and committed “lewd acts” in public.

According to NBC Affiliate WESH, 60-year-old David Knight, a professor at Florida Institute of Technology, followed several girls around the Walmart located at North Wickham Road in Melbourne.

While following the girls around the store, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said Knight took pictures of them on his cell phone. WESH reported that Knight would then “walk to another area of the store and touch himself inappropriately.”

Once a loss prevention employee noticed the 60-year-old’s behavior, they called 911.

After authorities arrived, they began to search Knight. During the search, deputies said he allegedly still had a photo of a victim on his phone.

According to WESH, in an interview, Knight admitted to deputies that he “had been doing the same acts for a year without having been caught.”

Knight was charged with aggravated stalking of a child under the age of 16, disorderly conduct and lewd and lascivious behavior.

WESH reported that a spokesperson at FIT stated that Knight was placed on administrative leave after his arrest before he “ultimately resigned.”

A statement from the university spokesperson obtained by WESH read: