HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Controversy surrounding bans on transgender-friendly restrooms and changing rooms has been going on for months.

“A woman should not be in a locker room having to worry about someone from the opposite sex being in their locker room,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

In July, the governor signed a law into effect originally prohibiting private K-12 and state college students and staff from offering more than one unisex restroom.

The Florida Board of Education officially implemented private colleges and universities into the rule this week.

Some parents agreed with recent decisions.

“Everybody does deserve the right to use the restroom facilities where they feel safe and that is exactly what this rule provides,” one parent said.

Other people are disappointed– like former state representative and now LGTBQ+ advocate Carlos Guillermo Smith.

“They’ve gone beyond what the law requires them to do,” Smith said. “They’ve mandated investigations into complaints under the anti-trans bathroom laws.”

Schools have until April 1 to show proof of compliance. They must also add the new rules to their student handbooks along with consequences for people who don’t abide.