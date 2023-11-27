TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — You could own a rare slice of Florida paradise for $2.5 million.

Pretty Joe Rock, also known as Sea Shell Key, is up for sale in the Florida Keys. The private island is located at 1 Pretty Joe Rock in Marathon.

Pretty Joe Rock is one of nine offshore islands that have the ability to build a single-family home on it.

“Set just offshore from 43rd Street in the city of Marathon, Pretty Joe Rock offers an exceptional opportunity to make a Florida Key your own, as a private sanctuary with home of your dreams, or as a successful vacation rental as the island has already been in the past. Plans are underway to build a brand-new single-family home here that will offer spectacular views of the Gulf of Mexico and incredible sunsets,” the Private Islands Inc. listing reads.

In 2014, the 9,190-square-foot property was featured on HGTV’s “Buying the Beach”. However, Hurricane Irma destroyed the home in 2017. The new owners of the island will be able to build a home as large as 4,000 square feet. The island is connected to shore electricity and city water, which is unusual for an offshore island.

The owners will also get access to a private dock so they can easily get to and from the island.

If you are interested in the island, you can contact listing agent Gidget Jackson.