WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida high school principal who was fired last year after telling a student’s mother “not everyone believes the Holocaust happened” has been rehired.
The Palm Beach County school board voted 4-3 on Wednesday to reinstate former Spanish River High School principal William Latson based on an administrative law judge’s recommendation. He will receive $152,000 in back pay.
The board’s only Jewish member, Karen Brill says the action will leave a stain on the district.
Larson was fired last October.
The board made it clear it was reluctant to rehire Latson but feared a lawsuit and a costly court battle.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Florida principal who declined to say Holocaust was real is rehired
- ‘Truth Over Flies Fly Swatter’ now for sale at Biden’s online store
- US layoffs remain elevated as 840,000 seek jobless aid
- ‘Not acceptable’: Pres. Trump vows not to participate in virtual debate with Biden
- 1 hospitalized following crash involving school bus in Pasco County