Florida priest fathered child with woman, archdiocese says

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami priest found out he was a father in a more literal sense after his archdiocese announced the details of an illicit relationship.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reports that the Archdiocese of Miami confirmed that the pastor of Saint James Catholic Church, Monsignor Chanel Jeanty, had a child with a woman he was in a relationship with over a year ago.

The priest learned of his parentage last December, according to a statement.

“Monsignor Jeanty has already sought God’s forgiveness, and he is asking for the forgiveness of his parishioners, who will be disappointed when they learn of his lapse,” the archdiocese’s statement reads. “Monsignor Jeanty must face his parishioners and seek to regain their trust, as he continues to serve, and at the same time attends to his responsibilities to the child.”

The Catholic archdiocese said the information did not come from the child’s mother, but from another person.

Jeanty reached out to the child’s mother and pledged his support, according to the statement.