Florida kids 5 and under can get free SeaWorld admission for 2020

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Preschoolers in Florida can score free admission to SeaWorld Orlando for the entire year.

The park is offering its 2020 Free Preschool Card so kids can enjoy visits to SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando at no cost.

The passes are for children ages 5 and under, and they must be Florida residents.

Visitors can redeem the cards by registering online by Feb. 3. They must visit the park by March 31 and pick them up at the ticket office. You may be asked to provide your child’s birth certificate or passport.

The card allows unlimited admission through Dec. 31 with no blockout dates.

To register for the card, click here.

