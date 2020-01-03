Florida kids 5 and under can get free SeaWorld admission for 2020

ORLANDO – FEBRUARY 24: The sign at the entrance to SeaWorld February 24, 2010 in Orlando, Florida. A female trainer who presumably slipped and fell in to a holding tank was fatally injured after she was attacked by an orca. This is the third human death associated with the killer whale according to the Humane Society of the United States. (Photo by Matt Stroshane/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Preschoolers in Florida can score free admission to SeaWorld Orlando for the entire year.

The park is offering its 2020 Free Preschool Card so kids can enjoy visits to SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando at no cost.

The passes are for children ages 5 and under, and they must be Florida residents.

Visitors can redeem the cards by registering online by Feb. 3. They must visit the park by March 31 and pick them up at the ticket office. You may be asked to provide your child’s birth certificate or passport.

The card allows unlimited admission through Dec. 31 with no blockout dates.

To register for the card, click here.

