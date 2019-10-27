Florida Power & Light employees travel to California to help restore power to areas affected by fire, wind

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A hundred lineworkers and other Florida Power and Light Company (FPL) employees left today for California to help restore power to areas affected by fires and strong winds.

FPL crews from all over the state will work alongside Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) to help the energy company in its restoration efforts.

Crews will initially be traveling to Sacramento, California.

FPL crews also helped PG&E rebuild the energy grid in Northern California last December after the historic camp fire in Paradise, California. PG&E was also a part of the 28,000 out-of-state crews that came to Florida to help restore power after Hurricane Irma in 2017.

FPL said their crews will be assisting for as long as they are needed.

