TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A hearing in Tallahassee Thursday could determine whether many Floridians will pay more for electricity next year.

Florida Power and Light, Duke Energy and TECO are asking regulators for another increase in rates. The companies say the cost of natural gas has doubled, which is why they need an increase.

If the rate hikes are approved, customers will likely pay $15 to $33 more per month, depending on their provider and energy usage.

The Florida Office of Public Counsel, which advocates for utility customers, says the rate increases are on top of other hikes that were already approved.

“In 2022, the company’s incurred gas costs of over $3 billion among the three of them. Those costs though, the did not ask for recovery and so that’s not included in those number,” Charles Rehwinkel, a counsel representative explained. “I think they’re not bringing it forward because of the enormous shock to the bill and I think they’re looking for ways to moderate these costs. But, in our view, these costs aren’t going away.”

Tampa Bay residents may have seen higher electric bills in recent months.

“Our electric bill just went up and it’s mid-400s,” said Carly Cashman-Crepo who lives in Polk County.

“We’ve heard people’s bills doubling, hundreds of dollars of increases in the monthly bill,” Rehwinkel said.

Ultimately, the Public Service Commission will decide whether or not to approve the rate hikes.

The hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 9:30 a.m.