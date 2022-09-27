TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Power and Light, the state’s largest power utility, said it is finalizing preparations and is ready to respond to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The company, which serves roughly 5 million customers and 11 million people in Florida, shared a video Tuesday showing dozens of trucks parked at the Sarasota Fairgrounds ahead of potentially devastating storms.

The company said the Sarasota Fairgrounds is one of many staging sites where personnel and equipment are pre-positioned “to respond quickly and safely.”

The company warned residents, “Now is the time to test your generator before Hurricane Ian makes landfall. Make sure to follow all safety guidelines and be safe.”