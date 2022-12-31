JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida postal worker pleaded guilty to stealing mail deposits Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The DOJ said Jonisha M. Williams, 36, of Jacksonville was employed at the National Distribution Center as a mail handler assistant from Feb. 5, 2021, to March 4, 2021.

During her employment, Williams stole narcotics from the mail and smuggled them out of the center, leading to a complaint being filed to the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General.

Investigators found surveillance video of Williams taking vacuumed sealed bags and other mail parcels from the facility.

When questioned by authorities, Williams confessed to the crime and said she used her backpack to steal marijuana.

The defendant now faces a maximum of five years of in prison for stealing deposits from the mail. Her sentencing hearing has not been scheduled as of this report.