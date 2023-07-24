DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Delray Beach police are holding a press conference on their investigation into suitcases that were found in the Intracostal waterway Friday.

Officers said they first got a call about a suspicious item floating in the water in the afternoon.

When they investigated the item, they realized it was a suitcase containing human remains.

Shortly afterward, two other suitcases were found nearby.

Police said the remains were from a middle-aged woman who was wearing a floral tank top, a black undershirt, and black mid-thigh shorts.

A photo of the woman’s clothing (Credit: Delray Beach Police)

According to Delray police, they believe the suitcases containing her dismembered body were put in the water between Monday, July 17, and the early morning hours of July 20.

As of this report, investigators do not know who the woman is, but they are looking into any reports of missing women that may be connected to the remains.

Anyone with information on the woman’s death is asked to call Delray Beach Police Detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.