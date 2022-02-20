Florida police shoot man at wedding reception after he attacked officers, police says

WINTER PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died Saturday night after being shot while attacking Florida police officers at a wedding reception, according to the Winter Park Police Department.

The WPPD said in a statement that officers were called to the Winter Park Event Center after a man began assaulting guests at the reception.

When they arrived, one of the officers tried to speak with the man but was knocked unconscious. Police said the man then turned his attention to a second officer as the crowd began to surround them.

According to the statement, the officer shot the man, who was taken to Florida South Hospital before dying of his injury.

The department said the other two officers were also taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, and the officer involved has been placed on administrative duty.