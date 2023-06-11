MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is seeking help in locating a 19-year-old man who is accused of killing a man in front of his mom and young son on Memorial Day.

According to police, the victim was outside on the front lawn with his mother and 1-year-old son on May 29 around 12:18 p.m., when Monico Galban, 19, allegedly approached the victim on foot and shot him.

Following the shooting, the victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center. Despite the first responder’s best efforts to save the man, he succumbed to his injuries days later.

A witness who was nearby when the shooting happened recalled the moment the shooting occurred to NBC Affiliate WTVJ.

“Well yes, it was like two more times, like a machine gun, about 20 or 30 bullets, it was twice and then it was like five or six bullets and one by one,” witness Henry Carrillo told WTVJ.

So far, detectives’ efforts to locate Galban have been futile and are asking anyone with information to contact The MDPD Homicide Bureau at 305-471-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 605-471-TIPS (8477).

