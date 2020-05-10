Florida police search for man that pulled out gun at Publix

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH)—Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who pulled out a weapon inside of a grocery store Saturday evening.

At 6 p.m., Orlando police were called to the Publix located at 4606 S. Kirkman Road for reports of an armed man.

Investigators said customers at the deli counter began arguing. The situation escalated when one of the patrons pulled out his firearm.

The news that an armed man was inside the store quickly spread. Customers and employees ran out of the store.

The suspect fled the store.

An individual was questioned by police but it was determined they were not the armed suspect and only pulled out their weapon in response to hearing about the armed man.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.

If anyone has information please contact the Orlando Police Department or Crimeline.