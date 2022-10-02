HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida police officers helped rescue a 32-year-old macaw after Hurricane Ian caused significant damage to across the state.

Officers Joedicke, Quintero, Thomas, Alvarez, and Sergeant Tuck from the Ocala Police Department conducted a search and rescue in a Hardee County neighborhood that was flooded with more than 15 feet of water.

Police said a local resident assisted the officers in finding another resident’s cat and a 32-year-old macaw. Both animals are fine and were returned to their owners.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 storm. The storm brought 150 mph winds to the area.