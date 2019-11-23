Florida police pulls over own two kids riding in toy car

Florida

by: NBC News Channel, WPTV

Posted: / Updated:

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (NBC/WPTV) – Boynton Beach police officer, Clayton Harris, was patrolling his neighborhood when he came upon two kids, who happen to be his, driving their toy Jeep on the street.

Harris pulled over the two, talks to them briefly before the driver, his daughter, tells him she knows how to drive and precedes to drive off.

“We don’t need a license,” you can hear his children say. “We know how to drive.”

It’s not clear if Officer Harris chased down the two young suspects or allowed them to drive off without a citation.

