Florida police park 13 patrol cars in shape of heart to pay tribute to soldiers killed in Kabul attack

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Kissimmee Police Department paid tribute to the 13 soldiers killed in the attack on the airport in Kabul by arranging 13 cruisers in the shape of a giant heart.

The department shared photos of the tribute on Facebook Tuesday, saying “13 patrol cars for the 13 service men and women who lost their lives in Afghanistan.”

Thirteen members of the U.S. military will killed in in a suicide bomb attack Thursday outside the Kabul airport as they helped American citizens and allies evacuate Afghanistan. Most were Marines in their early 20s.

“Our hearts go out to their families and friends. May they Rest In Peace and never be forgotten,” police said.