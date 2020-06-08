Florida police organization says fired and disciplined officers should apply in Florida

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Brevard chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police posted a now-deleted post over the weekend calling on officers involved in violent incidents in Buffalo and Atlanta to come work in the state of Florida.

The Florida Today was able to get a screenshot of the now deleted post which read:

“Hey Buffalo 57… and Atlanta 6… we are hiring in Florida. Lower taxes, no spineless leadership, or dumb mayors rambling on at press conferences… Plus… we got your back! #lawandorderFlorida,” reads the June 6 post made at 1:21 a.m on the Brevard County F.O.P. Facebook page.

“Buffalo 57” appears to refer to the 57 police officers in Buffalo, New York, who resigned from the force’s emergency response team following the suspension of two officers who were captured on video pushing a 75-year-old protester to the ground.

While “Atlanta 6” refers to the six Atlanta police officers who were booked, five on felony charges, after being accused of using excessive force on two black college students who were leaving a protest in their car.

Since then Bert Gamin, the president of the Brevard County Fraternal Order of Police made a post stating the first post was “in poor taste and did not reflect the sentiment that I was trying to convey, nor that of the FOP.” Gamin added “In my recent FB post, I let my emotions and frustration get the better of me as a result of all the continually negative media portrayals of law enforcement. My intent was to respond to some of the negative messaging and offer a supportive message to all the men and women in law enforcement. Clearly, I failed doing so.”

According to the Brevard County Fraternal Order of Police’s website the Fraternal Order of Police has more than 325,000 members in the United States.

