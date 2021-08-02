Florida police officers face charges after kicking man in handcuffs, attacking another

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (NBC 6 South Florida) — The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office has released surveillance images showing the arrest of two men in the lobby of the Royal Palm Hotel on South Beach a week ago.

In the video, you see Miami Beach police officers kicking one man who was already placed in handcuffs, 24-year-old Dalonta Crudup. Police say he allegedly ran from police into the hotel after he slammed an officer with his scooter.

The video shows Crudup being kicked and his head getting slammed, and you can even see blood on the ground.

Khalid Vaughn, 28, was in the lobby of the hotel, recording what was happening, but as he was recording the officers, Vaughn gets tackled to the ground and is on the receiving end of a series of punches by officers.

The officers involved have been identified as Sgt. Jose Perez, Officer Kevin Perez, Officer Robert Sabater, Officer David Rivas, and Officer Steven Serrano. All five faces face battery charges in the violent arrests.

“When we see this, it’s alarming,” State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said. “It’s disturbing. Nobody wants this to happen, including police departments themselves.”

“This is not what you see from officers,” Chief Richard Clements said. “We are gonna make sure this does not happen again.”

NBC 6 South Florida reached out to an attorney for the officers union but hasn’t heard back. Those officers are suspended but have not been fired as the process plays itself out.