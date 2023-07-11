HOLLY HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Florida police officers were called to a Walgreens for an unusual call over the weekend.

Holly Hill Officer Kristin McCorkle and Sgt. Weiss rushed to the store’s parking lot to help deliver a baby boy.

You expect stolen cars, burglaries, stuff like that at 4 a.m. Childbirth was not on that sheet,” McCorkle told WESH.

The news station reported that the baby’s mother and grandmother were heading to a hospital when they had to stop because the baby was well on his way.

“I can see that there is no time, the head is already crowning so I just kind of got to get control of the head and she pushes the baby all the rest of the way out to me,” McCorkle said.

The mother and her son, who she named Chase, were both taken to a hospital. They are expected to be released later this week.

“Instead of a proud father, which I am, I am a proud chief of police,” Holly Hill Police Chief Jeff Miller told WESH.

Miller said he was proud of McCorkle. He said she was calm and collected during the whole process.

“This is why it’s important to have women in a diverse background in law enforcement because I can tell you, I would have been running back and forth like I did when my child was born,” Miller said.

McCorkle called the experience “a joy.”

“It’s definitely a huge step in my career, so it’s pretty cool,” she said.