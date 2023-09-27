OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Okeechobee City Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their officers who was tragically killed in an off-duty crash Tuesday.

The city of Okeechobee said Officer Jason Chapman served the community of Okeechobee for two years after spending time in the military.

Before joining law enforcement, Chapman served with the United States Air Force with over 20 years of combined service and multiple overseas deployments, including Kuwait, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Afghanistan.

Chapman was highly decorated with military accolades, including the US Air Force Commendation Medal, US Army Commendation Medal, US Air Force Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Gallant Unit Citation.

His law enforcement accolades include three life-saving awards, two unit citations, and PSLPD Officer of the Quarter.

“With great sadness, we regret to inform you of the passing of Okeechobee City Police Officer Jason Chapman. Officer Chapman was involved in an off-duty vehicle accident on September 26, 2023,” Okeechobee City wrote in a Facebook post.

For anyone who would like to pay respects to Office Chapman, a memorial has been placed in front of the Okeechobee Police Department.

“Rest easy Officer Chapman, we have the watch from here,” the city wrote.