TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An off-duty Florida police officer was arrested after throwing a McDonald’s cheeseburger at his wife and punching her in the head, authorities allege.

Arrest documents say Miami-Dade Police Officer Andres Perez got into an argument with his wife Thursday when things turned physical. Police said Andres stormed into the kitchen, grabbed a cheeseburger,a nd threw it at his wife of three years.

Documents also allege Andres punched her on the right side of the head. He was arrested and charged with one count of battery.

Miami-Dade Police Interim Director Stephanie Daniels said it was “disheartening” to learn that one of her officers was arrested following a domestic violence incident.

“Police Officers are held to a higher standard; this type of behavior will not be tolerated,” Daniels said. “Any actions that may hinder the public’s confidence in law enforcement is unacceptable.”