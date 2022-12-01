TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Daytona Beach police officer was stabbed in the face Thursday while attempting to speak with a man accused of trespassing according to authorities.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said the incident happened at a Sunoco gas station on International Speedway Boulevard around 9:15 a.m. Young said a gas station attendant called 911 to report a trespasser.

Coincidentally, a Volusia County deputy was already at the gas station.

After a Daytona Beach police officer responded to the 911 call, the two law enforcement officers attempted to speak with the suspect. Young said each officer attempted to grab one of the man’s arms when a struggle broke out.

Authorities said the man then reached for a concealed knife and stabbed the officer in the face.

The injured officer then unholstered his firearm and shot the suspect twice, killing him.

According to WOGX, the officer was taken to an area hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect’s name was not released.

An investigation is being handled by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement as is stand practice.